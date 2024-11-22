Level Of Nuclear Threat From Russia Assessed As Low - Ukraine's Defense Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense (HUR) sees as low the current level of threat of Russia's using a tactical nuclear weapon.

This was reported by Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of the HUR, who spoke in a comment to journalists on the sidelines of the expert discussion "Genocidal practices of the Russian Federation in Ukraine: from the Holodomor to the Russo-Ukrainian war," an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The nuclear threat persists. It hasn't gone anywhere. If there are carriers and there's a nuclear warhead, the threat exists. The level of this threat can be either high or low. Currently, it is low. We are monitoring everything related to this," he said.

Strike on Ukraine with new ballistic missile sign of Putin's desperation – former Bundeswehr colonel

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the morning of November 21, the Russians launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, the Kinzhal, and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles at the city of Dnipro, while Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted six Kh-101 missiles.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said that the Russian army hit Dnipro with a medium-range ballistic missile, Oreshnik, allegedly in response to the use of American and British long-range missiles by the Armed Forces of Ukraine against targets inside Russia.

missile strike on Dnipro does not indicate risk of nuclear weapons use - IS

The same day, the White House said the United States assessed the latest Russian missile strike on Dnipro as the launch of a medium-range ballistic missile, and noted that it had helped Ukraine, its allies, and partners prepare for it.

The HUR stated Russia launched a strike on Dnipro, using a ballistic missile likely from the Kedr missile complex.