TIME Covers Elon Musk's To-Do List 'Get Trump Elected, Slash $2 Trillion', Tesla CEO Reacts: Some Of Them Needed For...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday reacted to TIME magazine's latest cover story featuring his 'To-do list'. While sharing the weekly news magazine's photo illustration of the story, Elon Musk made it clear that he didn't give any interviews and clarified that it is not his checklist.

| UK MPs to question Elon Musk over X's role in Southport riots Elon Musk's 'To-do list' by TIME Magazine

According to the photo illustration of TIME story, Elon Musk 's 'to-do list' had tasks like 'Get Elected', 'Implant Human Brain Chip', 'Bring Rocket Back', etc. The list also mentioned two unchecked boxes: 'Slash $2 trillion' and 'Fly to Mars'

TIME's article delved deeper into Elon Musk's future plans after he played a major role in Republican Donald Trump' s re-election. During the US Presidential Elections 2024 campaign, the tech billionaire immensely supported Donald Trump, whether in terms of donation or public campaigns. Over the past few years, Elon Musk had been a vocal critic of Joe Biden-led US government.



| Trump's plan to cut spending could ignite legal war with Congress, says Report

“What Musk meant to the Trump campaign went far beyond the $120 million he pumped in, the field program he established, or the social-media boost he provided. To many of the young men who flocked to Trump in record numbers, Musk was an ideal avatar,” read the TIME's latest article on Elon Musk.

Apart from shedding light on Elon Musk's plans to establish a Mars colony, the article also covered the possibilities of a probable clash between Elon Musk and Donald Trump after the latter takes over as the US President.

Elon Musk's reaction to TIME story

While resharing the TIME cover story photo, the X owner slammed the media house for publishing a story without his interview and clarified that the list was not made by him.

“To be clear, I have not done any media interviews and this is not actually my checklist,” wrote Elon Musk on X.

“I am trying to make life multiplanetary to maximize the probable lifespan of consciousness. Some of the items below are needed for that,” he added.

Few years ago, TIME magazine had declared Elon Musk as the person of the year for 2021. At that time, the publication had called the SpaceX founder a“clown, genius, edgelord, visionary, industrialist, showman”.