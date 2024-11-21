Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) To Commence Trading On The OTCQB Venture Market

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Resouro Strategic Metals (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (FRA:8TX) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) is pleased to announce that its fully paid ordinary shares have been approved to trade on the OTCQB Venture (OTCQB) in the United States of America and will commence trading at the market open on Friday 22 November, 2024 under the ticker RSGOF.

Highlights include:

- Resouro to commence trading at market open on Friday 22 November, 2024 under the ticker RSGOF;

- OTCQB trading and reporting of Resouro's ASX and TSX-V filings on the OTCQB provides efficient access for US investors and increased liquidity for shareholders; and

- Resouro's OTCQB cross-listing allows North American investors to trade and settle in US Dollars (USD) and to trade in the North American time zone.

Commenting on the Company's cross-listing on the OTCQB, Resouro's CEO, Alistair Stephens, said:

"Resouro's cross-listing on the OTCQB provides a level of visibility and accessibility of the Company to North American individual and institutional investors in addition to the Company's ASX and TSX-V listings. The Company's decision to cross-list on the OTCQB is in response to inbound inquiries from potential North American investors wishing to invest in the Resouro titanium and rare earths story but are not in a position to trade on the Company's current exchanges. We anticipate that, over time, the OTCQB listing will potentially facilitate an increased level of liquidity in the Company's shares, to the benefit of all our shareholders."

The cross-trading of Resouro's shares on the OTCQB facilitates convenient easier trading access for certain investors located in the US and allows these investors to trade the Company's shares in USD during the North American time zone. In addition to accessing a wider reach of potential investors and other interested stakeholders, trading on the OTCQB also enables the Company to engage with a broader network of data distributors and media partners through the US-facing OTC Markets platform.

The ability to trade the Company's existing fully paid ordinary shares on the TSX-V and CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) on the ASX will not be affected by having the OTCQB listing. No new shares or CDIs have been issued. The Company will continue to make announcements and disclosures to the ASX and TSX-V in accordance with its current requirements under the rules of those exchanges.

The Company's OTCQB application was supported and sponsored by Amvest Capital Inc.

Chris Eager Executive Chair (Santiago) ... +44 7388 0579809 Alistair Stephens Chief Executive Officer (Perth) ... +614 88 99 2544 Melissa Hamilton Media (Sydney) ... +61 417 750 274