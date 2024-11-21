10-Year-Old Boy's Unusual 911 Call Over Math Homework Had The Sweetest Ending

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In an unexpected turn of events, a 10-year-old boy in Wisconsin seeking help with his math homework dialed 911 last week, prompting an unusual yet heartwarming response from Deputy Chase Mason of the Shawano County Sheriff's Office.

As reported by the New York Post, the boy admitted he knew calling the emergency line for non-life-threatening issues wasn't ideal but said, "I really could use some help with my homework." When his family members were unable to assist with his decimal-related problems, he made the call.

Dispatcher Kim Krause told ABC 2, the news report said, that she was unable to help due to a lack of training in decimals. Instead, Deputy Chase Mason was sent to the boy's home to lend a hand.

Mason wrote in his report,“Personally, I am also not overly proficient when it comes to math, but nonetheless, I responded to assist.” Together, the deputy and the young student tackled the tricky problems, successfully solving them.

Before leaving, Deputy Mason provided the Wisconsin boy a gentle reminder to use the non-emergency line for non-life-threatening situations in the future.

"This was a great teaching moment for all," the Shawano County Sheriff's Office praised Mason's actions in a Facebook post, commending Deputy Mason for his kindness and patience.





Speaking to ABC 2, Mason joked,“When he goes to school and all of the students see it, they're going to think it's so cool. Just hopefully they don't all call me for math help next time.”

While the boy received a friendly warning about the proper use of 911 , his call highlighted the dedication of law enforcement officers who go above and beyond to support their communities-even with math homework.