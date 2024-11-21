Zelensky Reacts To Putin's Statement: This Is Escalation In Scale Of War And Cynical Violation Of UN Charter

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has reacted to Vladimir Putin's latest statement. The head of the Ukrainian state noted that by admitting the use of a new ballistic missile on the city of Dnipro, has expanded the scale of the war for the second time this year and violated the UN Charter.

Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a statement published on his social accounts, Ukrinform reports.

“Today, Putin admitted to taking a second step this year toward escalating and expanding this war. A new ballistic missile was used. Putin struck our city of Dnipro, one of Ukraine's largest cities. This is a clear and severe escalation in the scale and brutality of this war-a cynical violation of the UN Charter by Russia. Let me emphasize: this is already Russia's second step toward escalation this year. The first was involving North Korea in the war against Ukraine with a contingent of at least 11,000 soldiers,” Zelensky said.

He noted that Putin has taken both of these steps while ignoring everyone in the world who is calling for no further expansion of the war.

“He disregards calls from China, Brazil, European countries, the United States, and others. Putin alone started this war-an entirely unprovoked war-and he is doing everything to prolong it, now for over a thousand days,” the President stressed.

Zelensky said that the use of a ballistic missile against Ukraine today is yet more proof that Russia has no interest in peace.

“Putin lies when he claims that Ukraine's use of long-range weapons is somehow a new step for us. This is not the first time we have used such weapons, and we have every right to do so under international law. Our right to self-defense is the same as that of any other nation. And when Russian missiles hit our cities, when Iranian“Shaheds” attack Ukraine every night, when a North Korean contingent is deployed on our borders, Putin is not only prolonging the war-he is spitting in the face of those in the world who genuinely want peace to be restored,” Zelensky said.



He is convinced that the world must respond to such Russia's actions. However, there is no strong reaction from the world, Zelensky said.

“Putin is very sensitive to this. He is testing you, dear partners. It is clear who the sole culprit of this war is-who started it on February 24th and who continues to pour all resources into its continuation. He must be stopped. A lack of tough reactions to Russia's actions sends a message that such behavior is acceptable. This is what Putin is doing. Putin must feel the cost of his deranged ambitions,” Zelensky said, urging to respond and put pressure on the aggressor.

As reported by Ukrinform, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the Russian army had struck Dnipro with an Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile, allegedly in response to the use of U.S. and British long-range missiles by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

