Ukraine, Italy Expand Cooperation In Supply Of Critical Raw Materials

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Italy are expanding cooperation in the of critical raw materials.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, Yuliia Svyrydenko during the Italy-Ukraine Business Forum in Rome, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Our countries will work together to develop value chains for critical raw materials. Attracting and innovative development in this area is one of Ukraine's priorities. Cooperation with Italy will help us achieve our goals,” Svyrydenko noted.

Primarily, the above refers to promoting safe and sustainable practices within the value chains of critical raw materials, as well as expanding commercial and investment opportunities.

In terms of international cooperation, the two countries will work together to make chains more diverse, transparent, resilient and sustainable, namely within the framework of the Minerals Security Partnership Forum.

Another important area will be the development of research and innovation through the exchange of knowledge, experience and best practices, as well as cooperation between the Italian Institute for Environmental Protection and Research (ISPRA) and the Ukrainian State Service for Geology and Mineral Resources in mapping and exploration.

On Facebook , Svyrydenko mentioned that Ukraine and Italy had signed two documents, a memorandum related to critical raw materials and a joint communiqué on strengthening cooperation in the key economic sectors.

A reminder that Italy is investing EUR 200 million in the reconstruction of Ukraine's war-affected power grid .

On November 20, 2024, the plenary session of the Italy-Ukraine Business Forum, which was organized by the Italian Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ministry in cooperation with the Ukrainian Economy Ministry, was held in Rome.

The forum was a preparatory event in view of the Ukraine Recovery Conference to take place in Rome on July 10-11, 2025.

Photo: Yuliia Svyrydenko, Facebook