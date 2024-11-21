Qatar Participates In Ministerial Meeting Of International Dates Council In Riyadh

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The State of Qatar, represented by the of Municipality, has participated in the ministerial meeting of the International Dates Council, which was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Qatari delegation participating in the meeting was headed by Eng. Fahd bin Mohammed Al Qahtani, Assistant Undersecretary for and Food Security Affairs at the Ministry of Municipality, along with the participation of a number of Their Excellencies Ministers of Agriculture and Food Security of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, representatives of a number of countries producing and importing dates worldwide, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development, and the Arab Center for the Studies of Arid Zones and Dry Lands (ACSAD).

The meeting discussed a number of important topics, including the strategy of the International Dates Council, the work plan for the next five years, the organizational structure of the Council and its relationship with the private sector, the election of the Council's bodies, and attracting participating membership in the Council from importing countries, organizations and entities working in the field.

The International Date Council meeting aims to activate international cooperation in the field of dates, implement activities that require collective action and address the challenges facing the palm and dates sector, address research issues and production techniques, develop date industries, and raise capacities to achieve sustainable development of dates at the level of the countries concerned globally and regionally.

The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Municipality, joined the International Date Council in 2024, as it pays great attention to the palm and dates sector, and is keen to support and encourage local production of dates, by developing the agricultural sector, supporting farm owners and those interested in palm cultivation, in addition to organizing an annual exhibition for local dates, and a local date festival to market the products of local farms, which reflects the importance of the role and position of the agricultural sector and food security in the country.