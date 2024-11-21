World Television Day: Our Screens Are Platform For Constructive Dialogue And Expression, Says CEO Of Qatar Media Corporation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: CEO of Qatar Corporation HE Abdulaziz bin Thani Al Thani, has affirmed the Corporation's keenness, through all its screens, to be a for constructive dialogue and expression of the aspirations of Qatari society.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA) on the occasion of World Television Day, which falls on November 21 of each year, His Excellency said that Qatar Media Corporation emphasized the importance of the media outlet, given it has formed a bridge for cultural and civilizational communication between peoples over decades.

The CEO of Qatar Media Corporation added that Qatar TV and Al Kass Sports Channels, as part of this institution, always strive to provide content that reflects our national identity and elevates the aspirations of viewers, committed to being a voice that expresses their reality and ambitions with all objectivity.

His Excellency stressed the Qatar Media Corporations belief in the importance of providing content that reflects national values and identity, while keeping pace with global media.

His Excellency concluded his remarks to QNA by affirming the corporation's commitment to continue developing media content that is characterized by credibility and professionalism, and enhance the position of television as a means of reflecting challenges and achievements, and meeting the needs of the public in Qatar and abroad.