Russian Missile Strikes: Three Injured In Dnipro, 31 In Kryvyi Rih

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Dnipropetrovsk region, three people were in Dnipro and 31 more in Kryvyi Rih as a result of Russian strikes on Thursday.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, wrote this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Three people were injured in Dnipro and 31 in Kryvyi Rih. According to the updated data, damage was caused to nine apartment buildings, three administrative buildings, a post office, a shop, and a power line,” he wrote.

Lysak added that the cities continue to recover from the morning terror. The relevant services are working all day to eliminate the consequences of the attacks. Psychologists and charity workers are helping people.











































In addition, the enemy shelled the Nikopol district with cannon artillery and attacked with a kamikaze drone. The district center and the Marhanets community came under strikes. No casualties were reported.



































































As reported, on the morning of November 21, Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, one Kinzhal missile and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles on Dnipro city. Anti-aircraft missile units intercepted and destroyed six Kh-101 missiles.

Photo: State Emergency Service