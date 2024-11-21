MENA ICT Forum Concludes With Key Recommendations For Regional Digital Growth

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Middle East and North Africa Information and Communication (MENA ICT) Forum 2024, held at the Dead Sea, concluded on Thursday with the announcement of vital recommendations aimed at enhancing regional cooperation and boosting global competitiveness in the sector.

The forum, which brought together around 3,000 participants from 40 countries, provided a "significant" for leaders, technology experts, and entrepreneurs to exchange ideas and draw strategies for digital growth, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Key recommendations from the forum focused on innovation in financial technology, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and digital transformation in the public sector.

The forum also addressed the need for enhanced entrepreneurship, education, and technical training to enhance regional cooperation.

CEO of the Information and Communication Technology Association of Jordan (int@j) Nidal Bitar highlighted the importance of these recommendations that offer a roadmap for advancing the technology sector in the region.

He stressed that cooperation among companies of all sizes is crucial to developing technologies that can compete globally.

Bitar also referred to the importance of investing in research and development, especially in fields like artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, to ensure sustainable progress and alignment with global trends.

He noted that preparing the workforce for future labour market demands presents both a challenge and an opportunity, while underscoring the need for robust cybersecurity in the face of rapid digital transformation, adding that ensuring secure digital environments is key to maintaining user trust in digital services.

Bitar said that the forum has provided a "unique" opportunity for exchanging ideas among experts and leaders, which further enhances regional cooperation and reinforces the region's position in the global digital economy.