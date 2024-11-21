Ukrainian MFA Comments On Putin's Statement On Dnipro Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has commented on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's statement about the use of a medium-range ballistic missile during Russia's attack on Dnipro, calling his speech another evidence and de facto admission of guilt in the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

The relevant commentary was published on the MFA website, Ukrinform reports.

“We will ensure that this and other public confessions by are used to bring him and his accomplices to justice. Justice is inevitable,” the statement says.

The MFA stressed that it is Putin who is constantly expanding its scale and cruelty, involving weapons from Iran and the DPRK, North Korean troops, and now using a strategic ballistic missile that could be a carrier of weapons of mass destruction.

reacts to Putin's statement: This is escalation in scale of war and cynical violation of U

It is stressed that Ukraine is defending itself against aggression under Article 51 of the UN Charter and has every right to strike any legitimate military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation in accordance with international law, stressing that accusations of Ukraine or its partners of alleged misconduct that somehow provoked a criminal to commit crimes are absurd.

The MFA added that Putin's recent reckless steps, including strikes on Ukraine's nuclear energy facilities and the use of a new type of missile, are a challenge to all those leaders who have recently spoken out against the expansion of the war.

“Putin himself has proved to the world today that he can only be forced to peace, no amount of talking will work,” the MFA underscored.

In turn, Heorhii Tykhyi , the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, wrote on social media platform X that Ukraine used long-range capabilities against targets in its occupied territories many times, but“Putin started to fuss only when targets in Russia were hit”.

“So Putin knows the difference between the actual Russian territory and the territory he tries to steal from Ukraine,” he noted.

Tykhyi also recalled that Ukraine has the full right under international law to hit any legitimate military targets in the territory of Russia.

“Russia has only itself to blame for the consequences of its choice to attack Ukraine,” he wrote.

As Ukrinform reported, according to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the morning of

November 21, the Russian army launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, one Kinzhal missile, and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles on the city of Dnipro. Ukraine's anti-aircraft missile units intercepted and destroyed six Kh-101 missiles.

On Thursday 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian army had struck Dnipro with an Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile, allegedly in response to the use of U.S. and British long-range missiles by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.