Norway Allocates Almost EUR 43M To Boost Ukraine's Defense Industry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Thursday, Norwegian Defense Bjørn Arild Gram announced that Norway will provide Ukraine with NOK 500 million (almost EUR 43 million) to develop its defense industry.

This is stated in a press release published on the Norwegian government's website, Ukrinform reports.

“This funding will be directed to Ukraine's defense to enable quicker production of weapons and military equipment,” Gram said at a Nordic Defense Ministers' meeting in Copenhagen, which was focused on the war in Ukraine and its need for support.

The head of the Norwegian Defense noted that Norway has been contributing from own stockpiles and purchasing from domestic industry, but“his alone is not enough.”

“We must enhance Ukraine's capacity to produce more, and this support will help achieve that,” said Gram.



It is noted that Denmark, in collaboration with Ukraine, has established a model to fund acquisitions directly from Ukraine's defense industry. Additionally, processes are in place to monitor and ensure project accountability.

Gram explained that the NOK 500 million contribution will be part of this arrangement, enabling Norwegian funds to have an immediate impact on the ground in Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, on November 15, Defence Minister Rustem Umerov discussed the battlefield situation and Ukraine's priority needs with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

Photo:

Håvard Strand / Forsvaret