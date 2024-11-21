Russia Launched Medium-Range Ballistic Missile, U.S. Helped Ukraine Prepare - White House

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States assessed the latest Russian missile strike on the city of Dnipro as a medium-range ballistic missile launch and noted that the United States had helped Ukraine, its allies and partners prepare.

This statement was made on Thursday in Washington by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“So, obviously, we are aware of Russia's launch of an intermediate range ballistic missile against Ukraine,” Jean-Pierre said.

She stressed that Ukrainians have withstood 'countless' missile from Russia over the past two years.

“We briefed Ukraine and our close allies, partners in recent days to help them prepare,” Jean-Pierre said.

In this regard, she also recalled that the United States has provided Ukraine with hundreds of Patriot and AMRAAM missiles to strengthen its air defense. Many of them have already been delivered, and deliveries of additional air defense missiles to Ukraine are ongoing.

The White House press secretary also confirmed that the United States sees no reason to change its nuclear deterrence policy in the wake of Russia's recent statements and actions.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of November 21, Russians launched a ballistic missile, which had the characteristics of an ICBM, as well as other types of missiles, on the city of Dnipro. This caused damage to an industrial enterprise and the building of a rehabilitation center for people with disabilities in the city.

Photo: EPA/UPG