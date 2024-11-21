Mumbai Traffic Alert For Maharashtra Election Result Day: Check Route Diversions, Road Closures On November 23

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Mumbai Traffic on Thursday issued a advisory for Saturday, November 23, in view of the scheduled assembly election vote counting. The results of the Maharashtra assembly held on November 20 will be announced on that day, revealing the ultimate winner, Mahayuti or Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

“Due to Strong Room located at the Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi District Sports Complex, Sant Channyya Road Dharavi, Mumbai. Following traffic regulation and control shall come into temporary effect on 23/11/2024 at 00:01 hrs to 24:00 hrs,” the Mumbai Traffic Police said in a post on X.

According to the advisory, the Kurla Traffic Division will implement temporary traffic regulations in certain areas on the result day . Traffic restrictions will come into effect at 1:00 am and will be in place till 11:00 pm on that day. Residents must take note of the route closures and diversions to avoid delays and plan their journey accordingly.

The routes along which traffic movement will be affected include 178-Dharavi Assembly Office and Strong Room located at the Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi District Sports Complex, Sant Channyya Road (Dharavi Depot Road) and Dharavi, Mumbai.“These measures are intended to ensure smooth and secure traffic flow during the vote counting process on 23 November, 2024,” the advisory notes.

The routes along which no entry will be permitted include South bound of Sant Channyya Road (Dharavi Depot Road). Entry for all types of vehicles will be restricted from Shri Dattu Katake Chauk (Kacharpatti Junction) to Dharavi 'Y' Junction.

Commuters must take note of the diversions provided by the traffic police to avoid any hassles during their journey. As per the advisory dated November 19, alternate routes that one must take include Shri Dattu Katake Chauk (Kacharpatti Junction). From here, proceed to LBS Marg, then take Pai Naresh Mane Junction (Sion Stn. Junction).

After this, vehicles should take a right turn towards St. Rohidas Marg and proceed through Dharavi 'Y' Junction to reach their desired destination.