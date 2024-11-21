Germany Prepares For Potential War With Russia: Secret 'Operations Plan Germany'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The deployment of US-supplied ATACMS missiles by Ukraine into Russian territory has intensified fears of broader conflict, with Moscow warning that Western nations' involvement risks triggering a direct confrontation. As the war in Ukraine continues to strain international relations, Germany is taking precautionary measures to prepare for potential escalation.

"Operations Plan Germany" strategy for national defense

According to a report by Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, the German are proactively preparing for emergencies under a strategic document called the“Operations Plan Germany.” This plan, developed by politicians and military experts, outlines responses to potential defense situations.

Comprehensive and confidential strategy

The first version of the strategy paper spans 1,000 pages and remains classified. The strategy paper reportedly identifies critical buildings and infrastructure facilities that require protection for military purposes, reflecting Germany's focus on ensuring readiness against potential threats.

Germany's role as a strategic hub

The document, according to the German news report, outlines detailed procedures for handling a defense situation and potential deterrence measures. In the event of a defense situation or heightened tensions, Germany is poised to act as a logistical hub for NATO forces. The document also emphasizes measures to strengthen deterrence capabilities, demonstrating Germany's commitment to NATO's collective defense strategy. It outlines responses to various scenarios that could arise from an expanded conflict involving Russia.

Under the plan, Germany would serve as a logistical hub for NATO forces, potentially accommodating tens or hundreds of thousands of soldiers. This would involve the transport of military equipment, food, and medicine to the eastern flank of NATO.

Heightened tensions call for strategic readiness

Germany's preparations reflect growing unease among Western nations about the possibility of a more direct confrontation with Russia.