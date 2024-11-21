Luxury Ride's Himanshu Arya Steps Down From The Role Of Co-Founder & CEO

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 21st November, 2024: Himanshu Arya from Luxury Ride, serving the role of Co-Founder & CEO of the company, has stepped down from the position with immediate effect.



He played an instrumental role in strategically overhauling the operations of the company aimed at scaling the offering and services of Luxury Ride.



In his career spanning more than 15 years, he has previously worked at Citibank, Kotak Mahindra, and successfully co-founded Grapes Worldwide, an integrated marketing agency. After serving more than a decade in the agency, he decided to revolutionize the pre-owned luxury automobile sector and joined hands with Luxury Ride.



His commitment to innovation and strategic vision have been key factors in driving the growth and success of both companies. Following his departure as Co-Founder & CEO of Luxury Ride, Mr. Arya will shortly announce his next business venture.



Himanshu Arya, Co-Founder & CEO of Luxury Ride, expressed,“Working with Luxury Ride has been an incredible experience, and with the departure, I am looking forward to exploring new avenues in my entrepreneurial journey. Driven by the zeal to innovate and offer breakthrough solutions to customers, I am very thrilled to begin the next phase of my journey.”

