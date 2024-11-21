Jordan's Ambassador Presents Credentials To NATO Secretary-General
Date
11/21/2024 2:37:59 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - Yousef Bataineh presented his credentials to NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte as Jordan's ambassador to the alliance, during a ceremony held at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
During the meeting, Bataineh conveyed his majesty King Abdullah's greetings to Rutte, who also sent his regards and appreciation to King Abdullah, and commended His Majesty's policies in addressing regional and international challenges, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
He commended Jordan's role in fostering stability and dialogue in the region.
Rutte underscored NATO's commitment to boosting its partnership with Jordan, expressing his best wishes of continued progress and prosperity for the Kingdom.
Senior NATO officials attended the ceremony.
MENAFN21112024000028011005ID1108912229
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.