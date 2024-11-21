Jordan's Ambassador Presents Credentials To NATO Secretary-General

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Yousef Bataineh presented his credentials to Secretary-General Mark Rutte as Jordan's ambassador to the alliance, during a ceremony held at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

During the meeting, Bataineh conveyed King Abdullah's greetings to Rutte, who also sent his regards and appreciation to King Abdullah, and commended His Majesty's policies in addressing regional and international challenges, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He commended Jordan's role in fostering stability and dialogue in the region.

Rutte underscored NATO's commitment to boosting its partnership with Jordan, expressing his best wishes of continued progress and prosperity for the Kingdom.

Senior NATO officials attended the ceremony.