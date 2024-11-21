Eaton Launches Energy Storage System To Accelerate Decarbonization And Electrification For Commercial And Industrial Customers Across North America

(MENAFN- 3BL)



xStorage battery storage system helps maximize onsite renewables, reduce energy costs and decarbonize power systems Eaton's national of engineers, digital monitoring and management software provide comprehensive commissioning and maintenance support

PITTSBURGH, November 21, 2024 /3BL/ - Intelligent power management company Eaton announced the xStorageTM battery energy storage system (BESS) to accelerate decarbonization projects and maximize the impact of onsite renewables. By providing the ability to strategically dispatch stored energy and operate independently from the electric grid, the solution can help communities and businesses reduce energy costs, lower carbon emissions and maintain power during utility outages.

Energy storage is cornerstone to Eaton's Everything as a Grid approach to the energy transition. The interoperable xStorage BESS transforms facilities from loads on the grid into intelligent energy assets by accumulating energy from onsite generation sources and discharging the energy strategically to make the biggest impact. The solution enables customers to tap into stored energy when utility rates are highest, if an outage is detected or when energy markets are favorable for selling excess energy back onto the grid.

“Communities and businesses have a significant opportunity to improve the environment and the bottom line by taking greater control over their energy systems,” said Aidan Graham, senior vice president and general manager of Critical Power Solutions at Eaton.“We've already proven the capabilities of our grid-interactive energy storage technology within the data center industry. Now, we're excited to help even more customers advance reliable, sustainable and affordable power with our xStorage BESS.”

With built-in microgrid islanding capabilities, xStorage BESS helps minimize the impact of unplanned utility outages. It also provides the digital capabilities needed to monetize energy systems through participation in grid-connected demand response programs and energy markets. Predictive, remote equipment health monitoring and system management are enabled through Eaton's Brightlayer software suite .

To help customers scale as needs evolve, Eaton's xStorage BESS provides 250 to 1000 kilo-watt hours (kWh) of usable stored energy and can be paralleled to double capacity in the future. A modular design provides customers with flexible installation options and reduced footprint. And with Eaton's national network of highly trained field service engineers, the turnkey solution can incorporate expert commissioning and lifecycle maintenance services.

Learn more about Eaton's xStorage BESS and Everything as a Grid approach.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy sources, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Eaton was founded in 1911 and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for more than a century. We reported revenues of $23.2 billion in 2023 and serve customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit Eaton . Follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact:

Kristin Somers

+1.919.345.3714

...

Regina Parundik

Cobblestone Communications

+1.412.559.1614

...