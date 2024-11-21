U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps Inspires Shipbuilders Of The Future With Nationwide STEM Career Training Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Sea Cadet learns welding skills at Red River Regional Advanced Welding Training in Gainesville, TX, June 2024.

A group of Sea Cadets from the Ben Moreell Battalion participate in Seabee Naval training in Hueneme, CA.

U.S. Facing Shortage of Skilled-Trade Workers to Meet the Demand of Global Maritime Logistics and Military Requirements

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps is responding to the country's maritime needs by inspiring the future shipbuilders of America. More than 4,500 middle and high school students take part in Sea Cadet career training programs across the country each year in partnership with the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Merchant Marine, and leading companies in the industry.

The U.S. faces strong demand to increase production of both commercial and military vessels, but the skilled workforce required is not keeping pace. Shipbuilding is expanding exponentially and the demand for skilled workers to build submarines currently in production exceeds 100,000 over the next ten years. In addition, 90 percent of global trade is waterborne and the need for building and maintaining merchant vessels is high in the U.S. and around the world.

“Our Sea Cadets learn leadership and gain hands-on experiences preparing them for worthwhile careers in America's workforce. The training opportunities in shipbuilding and trades are especially relevant in light of our nation's demand for skilled labor,” said Rear Adm. Andrew Lennon, U.S. Navy, (ret), Executive

Director of U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps.“Shipbuilding is a great example of a 21st Century career pathway that provides an opportunity to serve both our country's military and commercial interests.”

Sea Cadets offers more than 300 training programs each year, including summer programs that provide cadets with the opportunity to build valuable career skills and gain experience in the maritime trades. One of these summer programs is the Submarine Seminar held in New London, Connecticut. Attendees at this intensive introduction to the U.S. Navy Submarine Force have the unique opportunity to meet the welders, electricians, and steelworkers of General Dynamics' Electric Boat Company. At the shipyard, cadets experience a 'day in the life' of these talented craftspeople, who are working on the country's next generation of Navy vessels, including the Virginia- and Columbia-class submarines.

“Expanding the skilled trades workforce in maritime manufacturing is crucial for national security, ensuring we have the talent to build Navy vessels,” said Dr. Carrie Curtis, Education Initiatives Workforce Lead, U.S. Navy Maritime Industrial Base Program Manager.“These summer programs offer Sea Cadets a unique chance to explore rewarding careers that align with their skills and demonstrate how they can contribute directly to this critical mission. With the immense talent and commitment these Sea Cadets bring to their efforts, they will be the exact needle-movers we need to get the job done.”

Additional career training programs offered by the Sea Cadets include Seabee Naval Construction Training, Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing, and SeaPerch Underwater Robotics Training.

“There is an urgent demand in our industry for skilled welders, CNC operators, non-destructive testers, additive manufacturing experts, and more. A group of Sea Cadets spent several days at the Navy's Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Danville, Virginia getting a first-hand look at the type of skills and experience these in-demand jobs require,” said Capt. Dixon Hicks, U.S. Navy (ret), Program Manager Submarine Industrial Base Support at Serco.“The Sea Cadets gives young people the opportunity to learn more about the career paths available to them – and how they can make a difference to our nation's security, whether pursuing military or civilian careers.”

To learn more about Sea Cadet career training programs, please visit: .

About the Sea Cadets

The U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps is the Navy's youth program helping young people aged 10 to high school graduation develop leadership skills and prepare for adulthood through naval-related education and activities. It emphasizes moral character, life skills, and technical knowledge offering a disciplined environment for cadets to try new things, learn from failures, and celebrate successes. This program aims to make them productive citizens and skilled individuals ready for future challenges.

