Assam’S Darrang District Awarded Best District For Fisheries In Northeast

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Nov 21 (IANS) Assam's Darrang district was awarded as the best district for fisheries in the northeast by the central government, Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

Taking to X, Sarma wrote:“Happy to share that on the occasion of #WorldFisheriesDay, @FisheriesGoI has recognised Assam's role in promoting fisheries. Darrang District has been awarded as the best district for fisheries in the North East. Assam's Srijoni Min Unnayan Samabai Samity Ltd has been rated as the best inland fisheries cooperative.”

“Many congratulations to the team! Fisheries is an extremely valued activity in Assam and these accolades reflect the priority we are placing on increasing fish production in the State,” he added.

Notably, World Fisheries Day, observed every November 21st, is a global event that underscores the critical importance of sustainable fisheries and the need to protect aquatic ecosystems and the livelihoods of fishing communities.

The Day originated in 1997 when the“World Forum of Fish Harvesters & Fish Workers” convened in New Delhi. During this meeting, representatives from 18 countries came together to establish the“World Fisheries Forum” and signed a declaration advocating for adopting sustainable fishing practices and policies worldwide.

The day raises awareness about the various threats facing the world's fisheries, including overfishing, habitat destruction, and illegal fishing practices, while also advocating for the rights of small-scale fishers, who are often among the most marginalised and vulnerable groups worldwide.

In India, World Fisheries Day takes on special significance, given the country's vital role in global fisheries and aquaculture. As the 3rd largest fish producer, 2nd largest aquaculture nation in the world after China and the largest producer of shrimp, India contributes significantly to both domestic food security and the global seafood market.

According to an official statement, the Indian fisheries sector not only supports the livelihoods of around 30 million people, especially in coastal and rural communities, but it also holds immense potential for growth, job creation, and rural development. In recent years, Indian fisheries have experienced a significant shift, moving from a marine-dominated sector to a greater focus on inland fisheries.