Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau Celebrates 10 Years Of Art Of Black Miami

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

- In the last decade, the initiative has grown into a year-round cultural program that drives and supports local artists and businesses -

MIAMI, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Greater Miami & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) celebrates a decade of Art of Black Miami (AOBM), a program launched in Greater Miami's heritage neighborhoods of Little Haiti, Little Havana, Coconut Grove and Historic Overtown that's now a countywide initiative showcasing the destination's vibrant art scene and its deep connections to the Black diaspora.

AOBM has emerged as a pivotal 365-day catalyst, bringing recognition to Greater Miami's Black artists. Renowned talents such as Sanford Biggers, Basil Watson, Hank Willis Thomas and Deborah Roberts have all been part of this transformative program, cementing the destination's reputation as a hub for groundbreaking artistic expression.

Today, AOBM plays a crucial role in the GMCVB's Tourism Business Enhancement efforts linking the destination's vibrant art scene with economic opportunities for local small businesses. AOBM events provide businesses with increased visibility and drives economic activity year-round, extending beyond the major events and ensuring continued growth for Greater Miami's diverse communities.

"Through our programming, we're not only spotlighting the remarkable talent within our community, but also creating a platform for Black and Afro-Latino artists to showcase their unique expressions of Greater Miami and Miami Beach through their lived experiences," notes GMCVB Senior Vice President of Multicultural Tourism and Development Connie Kinnard. "By partnering with local businesses and educating them on leveraging the cultural economy, we're amplifying the importance of our neighborhoods across the county, driving year-round tourism and solidifying Miami-Dade's reputation as a cultural destination that thrives well beyond peak seasons."

AOBM 2024-2025 will feature a dynamic celebration of creativity and cultural exchange. With thought-provoking art and powerful narratives, this year's lineup promises to deepen audience engagement featuring established artists and emerging voices.

For more details on Art of Black Miami and its upcoming events, visit .

About the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB)

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) is an accredited, independent not-for-profit sales and marketing organization whose mission is to attract visitors to Greater Miami and Miami Beach for leisure, business, meetings and conventions. For additional information, visit

or call 305-539-3000. Stay connected with the GMCVB by following us on our corporate communications and external affairs social media channels: Instagram and X.com, (X)Twitter/@GreaterMiamiCVB and LinkedIn/GreaterMiamiConvention&VisitorsBureau

SOURCE The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED