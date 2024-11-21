Modchic Leather Launches Vegan Handbags: Ethical Luxury Meets Craftsmanship

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chiso Handbag

MODChic Couture launches its sister company, MODChic Leather, a handbag line featuring vegan leather styles that merges timeless artistry and ethical luxury.

- Ebele Iloanya, founder and creative director of MODChic Leather

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Houston-based brand, MODChic Couture launches its sister company, MODChic Leather, a handbag line featuring styles made of vegan leather and diverse fabrics that merge timeless artistry and ethical luxury. MODChic Leather honors ethical sourcing and Mediterranean craftsmanship in designing the handbag collection that endures the elegance of simplicity and everyday practicality.

MODChic Leather is designed to empower the modern woman to carry not just a handbag, but a symbol of lasting sophistication and to be cherished through every chapter of her life. The brand debuted with two handbag styles; Chiso and Nene. MODChic Leather's handbag line ranges from $325 to $375 and is sold exclusively at .

Chiso is a distinctive top-handle bag with wrap detailing, a signature M-shaped magnetic closure, and a removable bag tag as a stylish accessory. It's finished with gold hardware, a soft fabric-lined interior with a storage pocket, and includes a detachable and adjustable long strap for versatile wear. Chiso is available in five colors; deep maroon, cream, black woven, gold, and grey.

Nene is a rectangular structured large-sized tote bag featuring a signature-stiched logo. Lined with a soft fabric interior and storage pockets, and features a detachable and adjustable long strap for versatile wear. Nene is available in 8 colorways; midnight blue, houndstooth, tan, black, denim blue, neon, and two color combinations- sage/tan, and orange/cream.

Ebele Iloanya, the founder and creative director of MODChic Leather shares her inspiration for the collection,“My inspiration for creating this handbag line is the classic style of the modern woman. As women, we love a special handbag and often have a collection, yet we always reach for the versatile, classic style. I wanted to create a handbag line that transitions easily but more importantly, a timeless line that can be passed on to the next generation.”

Ebele Iloanya is the founder and creative director behind MODChic Leather, a division of the luxury fashion brand, MODChic Couture, celebrated for its bold colors, timeless elegance, and modern sophistication. Born in Brussels and raised in Nigeria, her global upbringing and travels inspired her designs, blending diverse influences with refined style. With a background in business management and a passion for fashion, Ebele transformed MODChic Couture from a boutique label into a widely admired brand recognized for quality and craftsmanship. Under her leadership, MODChic Couture champions sustainability, innovative design, and empowering women through sophisticated, statement-making pieces. Ebele remains dedicated to inspiring confidence and elegance in women worldwide through her thoughtfully crafted collections.

Alexia Castillo

MLWPR

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.