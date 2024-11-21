Genoa officially appoints Patrick Vieira as new head coach

(MENAFN) Italian club Genoa announced on Wednesday that they have appointed Patrick Vieira as their new head coach. Vieira, a former French international and experienced manager, will officially take charge of the team following the formalization of his contract. The first training session under his leadership is scheduled to take place later in the afternoon at the Villa Rostan headquarters. Genoa made the announcement in a statement, confirming Vieira’s new role with the club.



Vieira’s managerial career began with Manchester City’s Under-23 team, where he served between 2013 and 2015. Since then, he has gained further experience managing several clubs, including New York City FC, Nice, Crystal Palace, and Strasbourg. Known for his strong leadership and tactical approach, Vieira has a solid track record in various leagues, particularly in Europe and the United States. His diverse experience will be seen as an asset in his new role at Genoa, a club in need of revitalization.



As a player, Vieira was a highly accomplished defensive midfielder who enjoyed a stellar career at the top of European football. He won three Premier League titles with Arsenal and five Serie A titles with Italian giants AC Milan and Inter Milan. Additionally, Vieira was an integral part of the French national team during its golden era. He helped France secure victories in the 1998 World Cup, the 2000 European Championship, and the 2001 Confederations Cup, earning recognition as one of the best midfielders of his generation.



Genoa's decision to appoint Vieira comes after parting ways with their previous coach, Alberto Gilardino, due to a series of disappointing results. The club is currently struggling in Serie A, sitting in 17th place with only 10 points from 12 games. Vieira’s arrival is expected to bring a fresh approach and a new sense of direction as the club aims to improve its performance and avoid relegation. The pressure will be on Vieira to deliver results and help Genoa navigate through a challenging season.

