Planet 13 Hires Bryant Ison As VP Of National Marketing To Drive Brand Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNH) (“Planet 13” or the“Company” ), a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, today announced the hiring of Bryant Ison as VP of National Marketing. Bryant Ison joins Planet 13 with a long history of driving brand growth for iconic global brands, such as Pepsi, Band-Aid, and Clorox. Ison has deep experience in the cannabis launching new brands and he will spearhead all marketing activities to grow the Planet 13 business.

"As part of our multi-year growth strategy, we are focused on significantly expanding the reach and sales of our award-winning in-house brands including our flower and extract brands Trendi and Medizin, HaHa gummies, and Dreamland chocolates," said Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO of Planet 13. "Bryant's extensive experience in building and driving brand growth across iconic, emerging, and cannabis markets makes him an ideal leader for Planet 13's expansion. We see tremendous opportunities in launching our brands in new markets as well as forming new collaborations with celebrity partners who want to expand their personal brand reach. With Bryant at the helm, we're energized by the potential this holds for our business."

Lee Fraser, Chief Administrative Officer, added,“Beyond spearheading growth for our wholesale brands, Bryant will also oversee the transition of VidaCann locations in Florida to the Planet 13 neighborhood store banner and guide the launch of our new express-format stores in our existing markets. We continue to search for collaboration opportunities with celebrities who want to establish premium seed-to-shelf relationships and utilize the e-commerce platform we've built through Planet 13 Lifestyles, which operates outside the cannabis supply chain."

Bryant brings over 20 years of exceptional brand marketing expertise, with a proven track record of elevating global brands. Bryant has honed his strategic leadership as the Managing Director and Head of Marketing at Sterling-Rice Group, a leading Boulder-based marketing agency, and as Chief Marketing Officer for Columbia Care, a major U.S. multi-state cannabis operator. At Planet 13, Bryant is poised to leverage his expertise in brand growth and consumer engagement to unlock new opportunities and accelerate the company's expansion.

“I'm truly excited to join the Planet 13 team to help propel the company into its next phase of growth,” said Bryant.“With such a dynamic and diverse portfolio that includes 32 retail locations across four states, the Planet 13 Lifestyles e-commerce platform and brand, the entertainment complex, and a superb selection of award-winning cannabis brands-I see tremendous potential to drive innovation and build even greater momentum across every part of the business."

Bryant's unique combination of global marketing acumen and cannabis industry experience positions him to spearhead strategic initiatives that will elevate Planet 13's brand presence, expand its customer base, and capitalize on emerging market trends.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 () is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations across its locations in California, Nevada, Illinois, and Florida. Home to the nation's largest dispensary, located just off The Strip in Las Vegas, Planet 13 continues to expand its footprint with the recent debut of its first consumption lounge in Las Vegas, DAZED!, the opening of its first Illinois dispensary in Waukegan, bringing unparalleled cannabis experiences to the Chicago metro area. Planet 13 operates 28 dispensaries across Florida, a key market in its expansive footprint, bringing its total to 32 locations nationwide. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and innovative cannabis products. Licensed cannabis activity is legal in the states Planet 13 operates in but remains illegal under U.S. federal law. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNH. To learn more, visit planet13.com and follow Planet 13 on Instagram @planet13stores.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are often, but not always, identified by phrases such "plans", "expects", "proposed", "may", "could", "would", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to the announcement of the hiring of a new marketing executive. Such forward-looking statements reflect what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon such forward-looking statements and that actual results may vary from such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ include, among others, those assumptions, risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and any of the Company's subsequent periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at and on SEDAR+ at Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements should they change, except as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

