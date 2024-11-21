Top Factors Fueling The 2024 Flavored Water Market: The Rise Of Health-Conscious Consumers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Flavored Water Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The flavored water market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $27.83 billion in 2023 to $30.38 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to consumer preferences for low-calorie options, growing awareness of the benefits of hydration, innovations in flavor profiles, the convenience of on-the-go lifestyles, and effective marketing and branding strategies.

What Is the Future Market Size of the Global Flavored Water Market and Its Yearly Growth Rate?

The flavored water market is anticipated to experience strong growth in the coming years, expected to reach $44.38 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to ongoing innovations in flavor offerings, the increasing popularity of functional and enhanced waters, a preference for natural and organic ingredients, the expansion of distribution channels, and the health-conscious behaviors of millennial and Gen Z consumers.

What Are the Main Factors Driving Flavored Water Market Expansion?

The increasing consumer focus on a healthy lifestyle is projected to drive the growth of the flavored water market. Individuals adopting healthier habits are increasingly incorporating liquid diets into their routines, as clear liquid diets-such as water, juices, and other beverages-are easily digested and leave no undigested residue in the intestines. Fruit-infused water or flavored water provides the hydration of a refreshing glass of water along with the vibrant, sweet, and tangy flavors of the selected ingredients.

Who Are the Main Competitors Driving the Flavored Water Market Forward?

Key players in the flavored water market include Cargill Incorporated, Nestlé S.A., PepsiCo Inc., DS Group, The Coca-Cola Company, Mondelez International Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co. Ltd., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Red Bull GmbH, National Beverage Corp., National Beverage Corp., Aquafina FlavorSplash, Sanpellegrino S.p.A., Talking Rain Beverage Company Inc., Polar Beverages (Polar Seltzer), Propel Water, Hint Inc., Waterloo Sparkling Water, Nanone Corporation, Talking Rain Beverage Company Inc. (Sparkling Ice), Balance Water Company Pty Ltd., Blue Keld Springs Ltd., Spindrift Beverage Co., Daily Drinks Co. Ltd., Saratoga Spring Water Company, Xalta Food & Beverages Pvt Ltd, Neviot Global Ltd., Sunny Delight Beverages Co., JUST Goods Inc.

How Are New Trends Transforming the Flavored Water Market Size?

Key companies in the flavored water market are focusing on nutrient-rich solutions, such as vitamin-infused flavored water, to achieve a competitive edge. Vitamin-infused flavored water is a beverage that combines water with added vitamins and natural flavors. This type of flavored water is enhanced with essential vitamins, offering additional nutritional benefits beyond basic hydration.

What Are the Key Segments Within the Global Flavored Water Market?

1) By Type: Carbonated, Still

2) By Distribution Channel: Store-based, Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Store

3) By Packing: Bottle, Can, Box, Pouch

4) By Industrial Application: Beverage Industry, Brewery Industry, Health And Wellness Industry, Other Industry Applications

5) By Flavor: Blueberry, Watermelon, Cola, Coconut, Citrus, Unflavored

North America's Role as the Foremost Player in the Flavored Water Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Does The Flavored Water Market Definition?

Flavored water incorporates various fruit flavors and artificial sweeteners into packaged mineral water. Depending on the type, flavored waters can be both tasty and hydrating without leading to unwanted weight gain. Some varieties use plant extracts and fruit juices, which offer valuable antioxidants. Water can be flavored with either natural or synthetic flavorings.

The Flavored Water Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Flavored Water Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Flavored Water Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into flavored water market size, flavored water market drivers and trends, flavored water competitors' revenues, and flavored water market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

