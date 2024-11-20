(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 November 2024 - On November 18, 2024, "Blessed Xizang, Loving Shannan": The Cultural & Event (Thailand) for Shannan City, Xizang Autonomous Region, China, organized by the Shannan Municipal People's Government, was successfully held in Bangkok, Thailand.





Attendees included CI REN, Deputy Mayor of Shannan Municipal People's Government, LA YUAN, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Deputy Director-General of the Shannan Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, PU QIONG, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Deputy Director-General of the Shannan Investment Promotion Bureau, andYU ZHEN, General Manager of Shannan Tourism and Culture Investment Co., Ltd. and Shannan Guolv International Travel Agency Investment Co., Ltd., along with other officials from relevant departments; Miss THARINEE SOMBOON, Deputy Executive Director for East Asia Region, Tourism Authority of Thailand, CHEN MEIJUAN, Director of Member Services at the Thailand Tourism Association; and representatives from China Travel Service (Thailand) Co., Ltd. and local travel agencies as well as tourism enthusiasts, totaling nearly a hundred participants.



The event commenced with a presentation of intangible cultural heritage (ICH) dance and music videos from Shannan City, which set the stage for the promotion. Accompanied by enchanting melodies, graceful movements, and exquisite ethnic costumes, the vibrant cultural heritage was showcased in full splendor, captivating the audience and evoking their admiration and aspirations.



Located in the southern part of the Xizang Autonomous Region along the middle reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River, Shannan City derives its name from its position south of the Gangdise Mountains. It shares borders with India and Bhutan and is the closest prefecture-level city to Lhasa, the capital of the Xizang Autonomous Region, positioning it as the economic core of central and southern Xizang. The region features unique snow-covered plateau scenery and a wealth of scenic sites, and its sacred mountains and lakes are famous, including the towering Kula Kangri, the jade-like Yamdrok Lake, and the magnificent Zhari Namco. In addition, renowned as the "cradle of the Xizang people and the source of Xizang culture," Shannan boasts numerous historical "firsts," including the first farmland, the first village, the first Xizang king, the first palace, the first temple, the first scripture, and the first Xizang opera, positioning it as a vital site for the preservation of unique Chinese ethnic culture.



In his speech, Deputy Mayor CI REN highlighted that Shannan City is dedicated to showcasing its unique natural and cultural treasures, striving to establish itself as a "distinctive area within a world-class tourism destination" by world-class tourism resources. Thailand, as a significant economy in Southeast Asia and a key nation along the Belt and Road, also serves as an important source of tourists for China. We highly value our exchanges and cooperation with Thailand. We aim to capitalize on the facilitative conditions of visa-free travel between China and Thailand to foster mutual interactions and exchanges, bringing close cooperation between Shannan City and Thailand in areas such as reciprocal tourism, resource sharing, joint market development, and brand co-creation.



The event featured a "Roots of Xizang Culture" exhibition area showcasing Shannan City, Xizang Autonomous Region. This included a photo zone, a cultural and creative product sales area, experiences with ICH costumes and folding fan painting, Xizang character classes. These diverse activities attracted numerous Thai travel agencies, allowing them to genuinely appreciate Shannan's distinctive cultural heritage. During the event, tourism ambassadors from Shannan City offered an in-depth introduction to the region's premium cultural tourism resources and travel itineraries, with particular emphasis on the supportive policies for the development of inbound tourism. At the conclusion, Shannan City exchanged gifts with Thailand, and both parties reached a consensus to collaboratively explore the inbound tourism market.



Finally, taking advantage of this opportunity, Shannan City in the Xizang Autonomous Region established a cultural tourism marketing and promotion center in Thailand. Concurrently, Shannan Guolv International Travel Agency Investment Co., Ltd. signed a tourism cooperation framework agreement with Dongyu Tourism Trade Co., Ltd. This indicates that both parties will pursue closer collaboration in areas such as the development of Shannan tourism products, reciprocal tourist exchanges, and brand development.



Following the meeting, Shannan City engaged in discussions with nearly 20 local Thai travel agents. Secretary PU QIONG presented an investment promotion, while General Manager YU ZHEN showcased Shannan's tourism products. The Thai agents raised further inquiries regarding Shannan's product offerings, entry procedures, types of reception services, and service standards. Shannan City responded proactively, affirming its readiness to welcome Thai tourists with the highest level of enthusiasm and service quality.



To deepen the impact of this promotional activity and facilitate mutual tourist exchanges and cultural interactions, Thailand will organize local travel agencies to undertake a site visit to Shannan City during the Xizang New Year, allowing them to experience its unique world-class natural landscapes and authentic local customs firsthand. Concurrently, during Thailand's Songkran Festival, Shannan City will arrange for local travel agencies to explore Bangkok. It is hoped that this model of cultural exchange, resource sharing, and collaborative marketing will invigorate the inbound and outbound tourism market, establishing a solid foundation for deeper and more sustainable long-term cooperation.







