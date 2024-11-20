Eteam And Talmix Launch An Innovative Strategic Partnership By Combining Traditional Staffing And Digital Talent Solutions.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SOMERSET, N.J., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eTeam, a leading provider of global workforce solutions, is delighted to announce it has formed a strategic partnership with Talmix, the premier business talent marketplace leader. This partnership combines traditional staffing and digital talent solutions to build new workforce models.

This sends a strong signal to the industry that aligning staffing and marketplace models provides companies with the most comprehensive approach to address skills and talent shortages and will:



Provide complete category coverage for on-demand talent acquisition across global clients, extending options for both eTeam and Talmix users

Deliver a talent asset with access to a global consulting network, accelerating direct sourcing and digital talent initiatives through eTeam and High5 Strengthen technology-led strategies to source talent with the benefits of convenience, speed, precision, and cost savings

"I am excited to add Talmix as our strategic partner and deliver a significant new talent category of consulting expertise to our clients worldwide", commented Ben Thakur, CEO at eTeam. "Through this partnership, High5 and Talmix can now provide clients with an end-to-end digital talent solution across all talent categories. The global coverage of Talmix and its client/talent network, aligns completely with our own reach. I'm very confident that our mutual clients will see that this really extends their talent options to bring in new skills and accelerate growth."

Sandeep Dhillon, CEO Talmix, shared this enthusiasm: "At Talmix we have believed for some time that talent marketplaces fit within the wider staffing ecosystem and becoming a strategic partner with eTeam fulfils that premise. Clients need to connect with the broadest range of talent to deliver their business goals, and now this partnership of different solutions streamlines and accelerates that requirement."

About eTeam

eTeam, founded in 1999, is a global workforce solutions provider specializing in contract staffing, direct hire, and payroll compliance services. With a delivery capability in over 150 countries, eTeam partners with 75% of Fortune 500 companies to provide comprehensive, compliant, and efficient workforce solutions.

About Talmix

Talmix

was launched in 2016 to connect organizations with the world's top independent business and consulting talent through its talent marketplace. Recognised as a market leader, it has over 65,000 registered on its global network, providing on-demand talent to businesses for the skills and expertise they need to solve critical challenges and drive growth.

SOURCE eTeam Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED