Zelensky criticizes Slovak PM over Russian gas imports

Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelensky has strongly criticized Slovak Prime Robert Fico for his position on Russian imports, accusing him of indirectly financing President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.



The criticism came after Fico’s visit to Moscow, where he expressed opposition to reducing Slovakia’s dependence on Russia, despite Ukraine’s offers of alternative energy solutions.



Zelensky claimed that EU leaders observed Fico’s resistance to cutting ties with Russian energy, stating it “implies he wants to help earn money to fund the war and weaken Europe.” On social media platform X, Zelensky wrote, “We believe that such assistance to Putin is immoral.”



Slovakia’s reliance on Russian gas has become a growing concern, especially with the looming expiration of a gas transit agreement through Ukraine on December 31. Fico’s stance has drawn criticism as his visit to Moscow highlighted his reluctance to shift away from dependence on Russian energy sources.

