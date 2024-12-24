Iran, Iraqi Kurdistan region focus on stronger ties

(MENAFN) In an effort to bolster bilateral relations, the Iranian Consul General in Erbil, Faramarz Asadi, discussed enhancing cooperation with Safeen Dizayee, the Foreign Relations of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, during a meeting on Sunday.



The meeting, which included Shaker Hussein, director of Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s relations with Iran, began with Dizayee congratulating Asadi on his new position and expressing optimism about strengthening ties.



Dizayee reiterated the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to collaboration, stating, "We are committed to enhancing our coordination to serve the mutual interests of both our regions, thereby strengthening our relationship and expanding our trade."



Asadi, beginning his tenure with enthusiasm, expressed his ambition to elevate cooperation between Iran and the Kurdistan Region. “I am hopeful that during my tenure, we will see significant improvements in our collaboration,” he remarked.



The conversation highlighted the long-standing historical ties between the two regions, emphasizing a shared foundation for advancing future cooperation.



Asadi’s appointment, succeeding Nasrollah Rashvandi, signals a fresh phase in diplomatic relations between Iran and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

