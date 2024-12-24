Huge gas tanker blast in India murders 14

(MENAFN) A deadly tanker explosion in western India has claimed the lives of at least 14 people and left 40 others injured, many critically. The explosion occurred on Friday morning when a liquefied gas (LPG) tanker, after colliding with a truck and other vehicles near a station in Jaipur, ignited. Eyewitnesses said the tanker was making a U-turn at a known accident-prone junction when it was struck by a fully-loaded truck. The impact caused the tanker’s nozzles to break, releasing LPG that quickly ignited, triggering multiple explosions that engulfed nearby cars and a bus.



Footage shared on social media showed the extensive destruction, with charred vehicles scattered across a 300-meter stretch of road. Emergency services rushed to the scene, deploying bulldozers to clear the wreckage and fire engines to battle the flames, which were visible from nearly a mile away. Some passengers on the bus were trapped when the exit doors became jammed, adding to the horror.



As of Saturday, 28 of the injured were reported to be in critical condition. One of the victims, who suffered 85% burns, later died after walking over 600 meters seeking help, only to find bystanders filming the incident instead of offering assistance.



The explosion has raised concerns about fuel transportation safety and infrastructure standards in India. Experts have called for a review of safety protocols to prevent such tragedies, especially as Rajasthan, the state where the accident occurred, has seen a rise in road accidents and fatalities in recent years. Authorities have urged the state government to implement a comprehensive road safety plan.

