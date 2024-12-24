India demonstrates over bordering country`s regional threat

(MENAFN) India has officially protested against the Bangladeshi interim after Mahfuj Alam, a close aide to the country's caretaker administration chief Muhammad Yunus, made controversial remarks on social media. Alam had suggested that India should recognize the uprising that led to former Prime Hasina's resignation and proposed that Bangladesh could extend its territory to include parts of eastern and northwestern India, citing cultural similarities. His post, which included a map showing Indian states like West Bengal, Tripura, and Assam as part of Bangladesh, was later deleted due to backlash.



Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that India had lodged a "strong protest" with Bangladesh over the matter, emphasizing the need for responsible public statements. Relations between India and Bangladesh have become tense since the formation of the interim government in Dhaka, with New Delhi expressing concern over violence targeting minorities, including Hindus, in Bangladesh.



In addition to the protest, India continues to monitor the situation as Bangladesh seeks the extradition of Sheikh Hasina, though the formal process has not yet been initiated. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Bangladesh last week to express India's concerns and encourage the interim government to adopt a "constructive approach."

MENAFN24122024000045015687ID1109027268