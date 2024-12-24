Trump prepares for his second term as president

(MENAFN) As Donald prepares for his second term as president, global capitals are on edge, particularly regarding his approach to foreign policy. Trump's first presidency was marked by unpredictable decisions, trade wars, and a focus on economic over military-strategic considerations, leaving many allies nervous, especially those reliant on U.S. security guarantees in the Indo-Pacific region. His second term promises to continue with an emphasis on trade imbalances and tariffs, including proposed duties on China, Mexico, and Canada, as well as a focus on the China Question.



India has generally viewed Trump favorably due to the strong personal relationship between him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside India's strategic importance as a counterbalance to China. However, Russia presents a more complex challenge. As the U.S. navigates its relations with Moscow, particularly regarding the ongoing Ukraine conflict and Russia's growing ties with China, India’s longstanding partnership with Russia may face pressure. Both nations prefer a multipolar world order, but navigating this alongside U.S. interests will require careful diplomacy.



Trump's return comes at a time of significant global shifts. U.S. power projection is increasingly questioned, and domestic polarization complicates his ability to pursue a coherent foreign policy. The effectiveness of his stance on Indian-Russian relations will depend largely on his position within a divided political system. Furthermore, Congress's role in imposing sanctions, such as those under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), presents another obstacle to any drastic shifts in policy.

MENAFN24122024000045015687ID1109027273