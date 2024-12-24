Huge explosion at explosives factory in northeastern Turkey kills 13, injures 4
(MENAFN) A huge bomb smashed through an explosives company in northeastern Turkey on Tuesday, killing 13 and injuring four others, according to officials. Shards of glass and metal were seen scattered outside the plant, with ambulances nearby.
"According to initial reports, 12 employees died and four were taken to hospital with injuries as a result of the explosion" in the Karesi area of Balikesir province, national officer Ismail Ustaoglu stated.
"I wish God's mercy upon our deceased citizens and a speedy recovery to our wounded," he also added.
Authorities stated the wounded were not in a serious situation.
There was no individuals left within the factory and the fire was turned off, they stated.
The blast located at 8:25 AM (0525 GMT) at a unit of the plant which national officers stated fell under the troops of the explosion.
Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced the reason of the blast at the factory, which is placed away from residential regions, was not directly known.
