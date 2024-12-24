UN humanitarian chief calls Gaza Strip the most unsafe place for aid delivery

(MENAFN) UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher announced that the Gaza Strip is recently the most unsafe place to send humanitarian aid.



Notwithstanding the large humanitarian needs, it has become almost impossible to send even part of the assist that is so urgently necessary, Fletcher announced in a statement.



"The Israeli authorities continue to deny us meaningful access over 100 requests to access North Gaza denied," he said.



"In January 2024, the International Court of Justice issued the first set of provisional orders, in the case on the application of the Genocide Convention in the Gaza Strip," he declared, in addition to, "Less than a year later, the sustained intensity of violence means that there is nowhere that civilians in Gaza are safe. Schools, hospitals and civilian infrastructure have been reduced to rubble."



He added that North Gaza has been under a total blockade for over two months, raising the "spectre of famine", stating that South Gaza is "extremely overcrowded, creating horrific living conditions and even greater humanitarian needs as winter sets in."



