Russian-established Indian war-vessel sails for maiden mission

(MENAFN) The Indian Navy's new multi-role stealth guided missile frigate, INS Tushil, has commenced its first operational deployment after being handed over by Russia to India last week, the Indian Defense reported. The ship will travel from Kaliningrad to India, passing through the Baltic Sea, North Sea, and the Atlantic Ocean, before reaching the Indian Ocean. Along the way, INS Tushil will make several calls to friendly nations, conducting joint patrols and maritime exercises, and strengthening naval cooperation. The visits will also offer opportunities for engagement with the Indian diaspora in these regions.



INS Tushil, named "the protector shield," was commissioned on December 9, with key figures including Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and the heads of the Indian and Russian navies. The frigate is an upgraded Krivak III-class warship, built in Russia, and represents a fusion of Russian and Indian technologies. It is 125 meters long and displaces 3,900 tons. The ship's construction was closely overseen by an Indian team and underwent extensive trials since January. INS Tushil is the first of two warships India contracted from Russia in 2016, with the second, INS Tamal, set to join the fleet in 2025.

