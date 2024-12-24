Kuwait Crown Prince Receives First Deputy PM, Pakistani Joint Chiefs Of Staff Chairman

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad received at Bayan Palace on Tuesday First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah and Pakistan's Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, along with his accompanying delegation. Attending the meeting were Chief of His Highness the Crown Prince's office, Retired Lieutenant General Jamal Al-Theyab, Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs at the Crown Prince's Diwan Mazen Al-Essa and Deputy Chief of Staff Sheikh Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end) aai

