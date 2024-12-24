عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Crown Prince Receives First Deputy PM, Pakistani Joint Chiefs Of Staff Chairman

Kuwait Crown Prince Receives First Deputy PM, Pakistani Joint Chiefs Of Staff Chairman


12/24/2024 6:02:47 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Tuesday First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah and Pakistan's Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, along with his accompanying delegation.
Attending the meeting were Chief of His Highness the Crown Prince's office, Retired Lieutenant General Jamal Al-Theyab, Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs at the Crown Prince's Diwan Mazen Al-Essa and Deputy Chief of Staff Sheikh Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end)
aai



MENAFN24122024000071011013ID1109027050


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search