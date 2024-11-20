Theravance Biopharma To Participate In An Upcoming Investor Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Theravance Biopharma, (NASDAQ: TBPH ) will participate in a Fireside Chat at the 7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx on Tuesday, December 3 at 11:15 am EST (8:15 am PST/4:15 pm GMT) and will be hosting in-person meetings with the community at the conference.



Webcast of the event may be accessed by visiting Theravance , under the Investors section, Events and Presentations. Replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc.'s focus is to deliver Medicines that Make a Difference® in people's lives. In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma leverages decades of expertise, which has led to the development of FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Ampreloxetine, its late-stage investigational once-daily norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor in development for symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH) in patients with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), has the potential to be a first in class therapy effective in treating a constellation of cardinal symptoms in MSA patients. The Company is committed to creating/driving shareholder value.

For more information, please visit .

THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA®, THERAVANCE® and the Cross/Star logo are registered trademarks of the

Theravance Biopharma

group of companies (in the

U.S.

and certain other countries).

YUPELRI®

is a registered trademark of

Mylan Specialty L.P., a

Viatris company. Trademarks, trade names or service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

Contact:

[email protected]

650-808-4045





SOURCE Theravance Biopharma, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED