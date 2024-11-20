Seneca ESG Launches Tools To Simplify Double Materiality Assessments And CSRD Compliance For European Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Seneca ESG has introduced a suite of tools to help European businesses navigate DMA, and meet the CSRD standards.

Including AERA, a Carbon Accounting Tool Offered to Support Corporate Carbon Disclosure

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Seneca ESG , a leading provider of enterprise software solutions for sustainability and ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) management, has introduced a suite of advanced tools to help European businesses navigate the complexities of the Double Materiality Assessment (DMA), and meet the new Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) standards. In addition, Seneca ESG is providing its carbon accounting tool to support corporate carbon disclosure efforts.Affordable and Accessible ESG Solutions for All BusinessesSeneca ESG's DMA Tool, designed to help businesses fulfill the first step in complying with the CSRD, not only simplifies compliance but integrates stakeholder engagement features that are particularly useful for businesses seeking to improve their ESG practices in line with EU guidelines.On the other hand, AERA , a sophisticated yet accessible carbon accounting tool is offered at an attractive price point, making it an ideal solution for both large enterprises and SMEs looking to integrate ESG processes into their operations efficiently. AERA is an invaluable resource for SMEs starting their ESG journey, offering an easy way to manage carbon emissions across Scope 1, 2, and 3 without the complexity typically associated with such tasks.Empowering Effective ESG ReportingSeneca ESG's solutions includes Marcus AI ESG Co-pilot, supply chain ESG management, and competitive benchmarking features. These tools offer companies deeper insights into their ESG data, enabling informed decision-making and industry performance benchmarking. These features align with Seneca ESG's mission to support continuous improvement in companies' sustainability efforts.“By offering tools that not only ensure CSRD compliance but also facilitate stakeholder engagement and streamlined ESG processes, we empower businesses to advance their sustainability goals," said Jonathan Ha, CEO and Founder of Seneca ESG. "With competitive pricing, and complimentary onboarding and demo session, we're supporting businesses of all sizes. Our tools save valuable employee hours and enhance the efficiency of ESG data collection and reporting.”Global Expansion and Commitment to Responsible Investment“As we continue to grow, we're proud to have a strong presence across key markets globally, spanning Europe, Middle East, Africa, North & South Asia, Australia, and Latin America,” added Jonathan Ha.“Our global reach allows us to bring tailored solutions to businesses everywhere, helping them meet their ESG and regulatory requirements, regardless of location. Our commitment to supporting clients in diverse regions underscores our dedication to advancing responsible investment and sustainability practices worldwide.”About Seneca ESGSeneca ESG provides software solutions for large enterprises, mid-market companies, and financial institutions, enabling carbon-reduction and ESG data management, regulatory compliance, goal-setting and tracking, stakeholder engagement, benchmarking analytics, and continuous improvement.

Claire Liu

Seneca ESG

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.