Osmos Partners with Microsoft to launch a fully autonomous AI Data Wrangler on Microsoft Fabric

The Osmos AI Data Wrangler turns data cleanup into a hands-free experience

- Dipti Borkar, Vice President & GM, MicrosoftSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Osmos , a leader in AI-powered data ingestion technologies, has partnered with Microsoft to unveil a fully autonomous AI Data Wrangler that works alongside Microsoft Fabric to revolutionize data ingestion and data preparation.Now, any team member can harness the power of agentic AI to autonomously clean even the most unruly data - no expertise, certifications, or scripting skills required. Spin up an AI Data Wrangler, point it to a folder of files, and let the AI do the dirty work.The AI Data Wrangler interprets complex information, merges tables, un-pivots column groups, processes section headers, normalizes field types, and transforms data, all without laborious manual work or unsustainable code.Osmos has developed an easy and seamless way to make data more actionable and manageable within Microsoft Fabric. By bringing an AI data practitioner alongside Fabric's powerful data and analytics capabilities, this collaboration enables organizations to save significant time and resources and put the full breadth of their data to work within the Microsoft Fabric environment.“With the AI Data Wrangler, Osmos is changing the status quo on how AI is leveraged for complex data-centric tasks in an enterprise,” said Kirat Pandya, CEO of Osmos.“As an industry, we are rapidly moving towards a world where AI is capable of autonomously solving complex problems, making intelligent decisions with human oversight, and transforming how we work. Osmos is at the forefront of bringing this technology to data preparation and data wrangling.”This is significant news for businesses everywhere. It is well known that poor-quality data leads to poor decisions. Organizations often spend an immeasurable amount of time making data usable. For the messiest data, the cleanup process has often been too expensive and time-consuming to be worth the effort. Today, an insurmountable volume of data sits in siloes, unused and unleveraged for insights and analytics.Through its Microsoft collaboration , Osmos has opened the door to a world where any team member can quickly clean data in any condition with the assistance of AI. This empowers organizations to centralize more of their previously unusable data in Fabric to drive better decisions.“Microsoft is a leader in making technology accessible to everyone. By partnering with AI companies like Osmos, Microsoft is further expanding our AI capabilities bringing innovative AI solutions to our customers,” said Dipti Borkar, Vice President & GM, Microsoft.“Together, we are working to help customers transform their businesses, by solving some very complex challenges around data ingestion, data cleansing and data wrangling leveraging genAI.”About OsmosOsmos empowers organizations to accelerate data cleanup while improving data quality. AI-powered transformations automate the cleanup of messy data so you can make smarter, faster decisions, accelerate activations, and increase operational efficiency. We believe anyone should be able to work with data regardless of technical proficiency. We're making that world a reality.Learn more about the Osmos and Microsoft collaboration.ResourcesMicrosoft Fabric Ignite blog:

