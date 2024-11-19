Moscow Metro Sets Record: Over 30 Million Bank Card Transactions in October 2024

(MENAFN- CLW Transports) Moscow’s metro system has announced a record-breaking number of bank card transactions for October 2024, exceeding 30 million uses across the metro and Moscow Central Circle (MCC). This marks the highest number of bank card payments since the system’s launch in 2015, demonstrating a significant shift towards cashless transactions in the city.

The remarkable figure represents an average of over 1 million bank card payments daily during weekdays. This makes bank card payments one of the most popular methods, rivaling the widely used Troika transport card. The overall percentage of cashless payments on the metro and MCC reached a record high of 91.2%.

Moscow continues to lead the world in the diversity of payment options available for public transport. In addition to bank cards, passengers can conveniently use other payment methods, including QR codes, face recognition and much more. The most popular payment option is Troika card: over 50 million Troika cards have been issued since 2013. In May 2024, the Moscow Metro introduced Virtual Troika to offer a contactless QR code alternative. Since then, passengers have used it 1.7 million times.

Moreover, more than 370,000 passengers have embraced biometric payment, accumulating over 125 million journeys using this method. Passengers make over 150 thousand biometric entries every weekday.

Moscow maintains its global leadership in offering diverse payment methods for public transport. We remain committed to developing innovative and user-friendly payment services, following the directives of Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, to ensure even greater convenience for all passengers, - stated Maksim Liksutov, the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport and Industry.

The trend extends to the Moscow Central Diameters (MCD), where bank card usage has also seen substantial growth. Over 15.5 million journeys were paid for with bank cards on the MCD in the first nine months of 2024 alone.

To use this service, passengers must tap their bank card at the entrance and exit gates or validators to ensure their journey is correctly registered. Free transfers between the metro and MCD are valid for 90 minutes, and on some routes, for 120 minutes.





