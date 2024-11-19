Saudi Red Sea Authority and Authority for the Care of People with Disabilities Partner to Empower National Talent for Inclusive Coastal Tourism

(MENAFN- Red Sea Gateway Terminal) The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Authority for the Care of People with Disabilities (APD) to strengthen support for people with disabilities, expand specialized training programs, and ensure accessible, inclusive coastal tourism activities.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Mohammed Al-Nasser, CEO of SRSA, and Dr. Hisham Al-Haidari, CEO of the Authority for the Care of People with Disabilities.

This collaboration aligns with SRSA’s mandate to create tailored professional training programs and facilitate access to navigational and marine tourism through partnerships and knowledge exchange.

By working together, both entities aim to exchange knowledge and expertise in key areas, particularly enhancing coastal tourism infrastructure and developing digital content to ensure accessibility for people with disabilities.

In addition to exchanging expertise in training and rehabilitation for individuals with disabilities in the coastal tourism sector, which will generate job opportunities, the MoU also outlines further collaboration to develop rules, standards, and best practices that ensure accessibility and inclusion in services.

This reflects SRSA’s commitment to social responsibility and the importance of empowering people with disabilities by fostering an environment that encourages their active participation and employment in tourism.

Notably, this agreement supports SRSA’s broader strategy to build strong partnerships, exchange expertise, and promote sustainable navigational and marine tourism along the Red Sea coast, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.





MENAFN19112024005940012981ID1108900531