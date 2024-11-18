US Envoy Has First Meeting In Sudan With Army Chief

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Port Sudan: A US special envoy on Monday made his first visit to Sudan for talks with the country's chief and de facto leader to discuss aid and how to stop the war.

Tom Perriello met Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in the Red Sea city for what Burhan's ruling Council called "long, comprehensive and frank" talks.

It said Burhan and Perriello discussed "the roadmap for how to stop the war and deliver humanitarian aid".

The envoy's visit came as Russia on Monday vetoed a UN Security Council calling for an immediate end to hostilities in Sudan.

Sudan's war erupted in April 2023 between the regular army led by Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

It has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people and the displacement of 11 million, according to the United Nations.

The conflict has also resulted in what has been described as one of the world's worst humanitarian crises in recent history.

A US State Department release said Perriello "engaged in frank dialogue with Sudanese officials".

It said these centred "on the need to cease fighting, enable unhindered humanitarian access, including through localised pauses in the fighting to allow for the delivery of emergency relief supplies, and commit to a civilian government".

Monday's visit was the special envoy's first to Port Sudan, the Red Sea city where government offices and the UN have relocated since fleeing the war-torn capital Khartoum.

It is also the first diplomatic overture in months, since Sudan's military opted out of US-brokered negotiations in Switzerland.

Experts say both sides have stonewalled peace efforts as they vie to gain a decisive military advantage, which neither has managed to hold for long.

Perriello's trip comes after repeated failed efforts at mediation.

The statement from Burhan's office said Perriello expressed the "shared ambition for an end to the war to put a stop to the atrocities and violations we have witnessed recently".

Access to aid

Writing on social media platform X, the US envoy welcomed "recent progress to expand humanitarian access".

"As the largest aid donor to Sudan, we will work around the clock to ensure that food, water and medicine can reach people in all 18 states plus refugees," Perriello posted.

Peace efforts, including by the United States, Saudi Arabia and the African Union, have only succeeded in marginally increasing access to humanitarian aid, which both the military and the RSF are accused of blocking.

International pressure has managed to secure government authorisation for aid to be delivered through Adre, a key border crossing with Chad and the only access point to famine-stricken Darfur in western Sudan.

However, on Monday Burhan told Perriello his government rejects "the exploitation of the Adre crossing to deliver weapons to the rebels", a reference to the RSF's reported use of the border as a weapons supply route.

Monday's Russian veto at the UN came with the Security Council largely paralysed in its ability to deal with conflicts because of splits between permanent members, notably Russia and the United States.