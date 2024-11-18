Ukraine Exports $36.3B Worth Of Goods Since Year-Start

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has exported $36.3 billion worth of goods since the start of 2024, exceeding the total value of exports for the entire previous year.

This was announced by First Vice Prime and Minister of Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukrinform reports citing the ministry's press service.

“To date, Ukrainian exports of goods in monetary terms have exceeded the results we had for the whole of 2023. As of November 17, Ukraine exported goods worth $36.3 billion. At the end of last year, this figure stood at $36.2 billion,” Svyrydenko said.

The results can be attributed to three key factors: the acceleration of exports of new crop products, the stable operation of the Ukrainian maritime corridor, and the recovery of domestic production.

The top export categories since the beginning of the year include sunflower, safflower, and cottonseed oil ($4.4 billion, 5.3 million tonnes) and corn ($4.2 billion, 25.5 million tonnes) as well as wheat and a mixture of wheat and rye ($3.4 billion, 19.0 million tonnes). Iron ore and concentrates also represent a significant export category, reaching $2.5 billion (29.7 million tonnes).

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's exports of goods in October 2024 reached a value of over $3.8 billion. This represents an 18.7% increase compared to September.