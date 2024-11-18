Donald Trump Nominates Sean Duffy As Transportation Secretary - Who Is He?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) United States President-elect Donald has nominated former Wisconsin Representative Sean Duffy for the role of secretary, the AP reported. This is his latest announcement for his Cabinet picks as Trump gears up for a second and non-consecutive term in the White House.

Duffy is the second Fox-affiliated television host to be named to a Cabinet position in Trump's new White House after Fox News host Pete Hegseth was last week nominated as defence secretary.

While making the announcement on November 18, Trump spoke about Duffy's fit for the role and also mentioned that Duffy is married to a Fox News host and called him“the husband of a wonderful woman, Rachel Campos-Duffy, a STAR on Fox News,” AP noted.

As per Trump, Duffy will“use his experience and relationships built over the years in Congress to maintain and rebuild our nation's infrastructure and fulfil our mission of ushering in The Golden Age of Travel, focusing on safety, efficiency, and innovation. Importantly, he will greatly elevate the travel experience for all Americans!”

In his statement, Trump added that Duffy would“prioritise excellence, competence, competitiveness and beauty when rebuilding America's highways, tunnels, bridges and airports” and“will make our skies safe again by eliminating DEI for pilots and air traffic controllers.”

DEI refers to“diversity, equity and inclusion” programs.

A former reality TV star, Duffy was among one of Trump's most vocal defenders on cable news ahead of the 2024 US elections.