(MENAFN) The US Pentagon's Inspector General has revealed that has allocated a total of $182.99 billion in aid to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in February 2022. Of this amount, approximately $131.36 billion has been dedicated to security-related initiatives, including $46.51 billion to bolster the US military presence in Europe and $45.78 billion for replacing military supplies sent to Ukraine. Another $43.84 billion has been earmarked for governance-related programs, such as public servant salaries, with $4.08 billion designated for humanitarian aid.



The US has provided Ukraine with a range of military resources, including vehicles, weapons, artillery, and demolition tools, with Bradley fighting vehicles being highlighted for their superior performance over Abrams tanks. Additionally, the US continues to support Ukraine's military equipment with remote maintenance and secure communication channels.



The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has also provided $3.9 billion in budget support as part of a broader $7.84 billion aid package approved in April 2024, aimed at sustaining government operations, services, and support for displaced citizens and low-income families in Ukraine.



Despite ongoing US commitments to assist Ukraine, there are growing concerns about the potential changes in military aid under President-elect Donald Trump's administration, who has expressed intentions to work towards ending the conflict. Meanwhile, Russian officials continue to label the war as a proxy battle instigated by the West against Russia.

