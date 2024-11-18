Diddy Planning To 'Blackmail Victims Into Silence Or...': Handwritten Note Seized During Fed Raid In Jail Cell Reveal Plot
Date
11/18/2024 8:15:30 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Sean 'Diddy' Combs jail cell was reportedly raided by the feds who seized his handwritten notes to his legal team. The disgraced rapper's lawyers said they found out Friday night that prosecutors are in possession of attorney-client privileged material that was seized from Diddy's jail cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.
An almost totally redacted October 4 call involving the imprisoned Combs and“one of his adults sons” has“the clear inference that the defendant's goal is to blackmail victims
and witnesses either into silence or providing testimony helpful to his defense.”
