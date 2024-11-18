Iran, Uzbekistan address development of railway co-op

(MENAFN) Jabar-Ali Zakeri made the comments during a meeting with Nurlan Sauranbayev, the head of Kazakhstan National Railways Temir Zholy, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the Council for Rail Transport of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.



“In order to activate the International North-South Transit Corridor (INSTC), the volume of exchanges must be increased, and despite the bottlenecks, if the volume of cargo is ensured, it is possible to increase the capacity,” Zakeri stated at the summit.



Sauranbayev, for his part, referred to his nation’s interest in the improvement of transit and transport collaboration with nearby nations and stated that “The position of Kazakhstan's railway is such that it plays an essential role in the region’s transit, and I hope that we can work together to transport four million tons of cargo through the North-South corridor.”



He recognized the Iranian Railways for lowering freight charges and lowering the time of shipment processing, and further noted that “Kazakhstan has the ability to send 15 million tons of cargo annually through this corridor (NISTC), and for this purpose we need more cooperation from Iran.”



The official asked Zakeri to pay a formal trip to Kazakhstan.

