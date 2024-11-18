Softbank, Nvidia To Build World's First AI Grid In Japan

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Softbank Group is building the first artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputer using Nvidia's Blackwell processors in a grand plan to transform its cellular base stations into a nationwide AI grid in Japan.



Blackwell, the most powerful AI computing yet devised, was announced by Nvidia last March. Softbank has already demonstrated simultaneous 5G service while processing AI inference workloads in an outdoor trial in Kanagawa prefecture, west of Tokyo.

Japan's third-largest mobile carrier is now ready to create the world's first combined AI and 5G telecom network.

This new concept, known as Artificial Intelligence plus Radio Access Network, or AI-RAN, is enabled by Nvidia AI Aerial, which runs 5G radio on Compute Unified Device Architecture (CUDA), Nvidia's parallel computing software for Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)-accelerated applications.

GPUs are the type of integrated circuit (IC) originally invented by Nvidia for computer games. According to Nvidia, AI Aerial will enable mobile telecom companies to“Deploy 5G and 6G telecom networks that can handle voice, data, video, AI, and generative AI workloads on one common infrastructure.”

That is, your mobile telecom service provider will henceforth be able to supplement voice, data and video traffic with low-latency, high-quality AI inferencing, drawing conclusions from data provided by smartphones, digital cameras, robots, drones and autonomous vehicles.

Instantaneous response is, of course, essential for autonomous driving. In cities like Tokyo, which has both a complicated road map and a high density of 5G base stations, Softbank's AI grid could provide what Nvidia chief Jensen Huang calls“air traffic control... for driverless cars.”

This and other new initiatives were announced at Nvidia AI Summit Japan, an event held in Tokyo on November 12 and 13.

During his keynote address, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang invited Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son to join him on stage, where the two discussed the future of AI and the potential for collaboration between their companies.