Vessel Reports 2Nd Missile Incident Off Yemen Coast In Two Days

(MENAFN- IANS) Aden, Nov 19 (IANS) A commercial vessel reported a missile landing in waters near its position approximately 60 nautical miles southeast of Yemen's city of Aden, marking the second such incident involving the vessel in two days, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The vessel and its crew were confirmed safe following the incident, Xinhua news agency reported quoting UKMTO.

This follows a similar occurrence on Sunday when the same vessel, while transiting through the Red Sea approximately 25 nautical miles west of Yemen's Mokha, reported a missile splashing into nearby waters.

The incidents come amid ongoing tensions in the region's vital maritime corridors, which serve as crucial routes for international commercial shipping.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the two incidents. Although the Houthi fighters have previously been linked to similar incidents in the region, they have not commented on these recent events yet.

Since November 2023, Houthi forces have been targeting what they assert are "Israeli-linked" vessels in these waters, claiming solidarity with Palestinians in their conflict with Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip.

In response, the US and British naval coalition forces stationed there have since January conducted regular air raids and missile strikes against Houthi positions to deter the group.