G20 Summit: Global South 'Most Adversely' Hit By Food, Fuel Crisis Due To Global Conflicts, Says PM Modi 10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) During his speech at the G20 Leaders' Summit in Brazil, Prime Narendra Modi emphasized India's commitment to lifting 250 million people out of poverty. Addressing the G20 session on "Social Inclusion and the Fight Against Hunger and Poverty," he underscored India's approach of combining traditional methods with forward-looking strategies.

He highlighted the country's focus on organic farming and the of climate-resilient crops as key elements in this effort. Here are the top ten updates:

1. In a series of posts on X, PM Modi summarised his address in which he noted the key steps that India has taken in its fight against poverty and hunger. "At the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, spoke at the Session on the 'Fight Against Hunger and Poverty.' This is an important subject and success in this sector will contribute greatly towards sustainable progress. During my remarks, I talked about India's efforts, notably how we collectively worked to remove 250 million people from the clutches of poverty," PM Modi wrote on X.

2. "India believes in the approaches of 'Back to Basics' and 'March to Future.' That is why we are emphasising on organic farming, popularising millets (known as Shree Anna in India) and encouraging climate-resilient crop varieties," he added. PM Modi also highlighted India's achievement of providing free ration to 800 million people. He further spoke about initiatives to ensure healthcare for the poor and elderly.

3. In an address on the first day of the G20 summit, Modi complimented the Brazilian presidency of the grouping for taking forward the "people-centric decisions " taken at the bloc's summit in New Delhi last year, as reported by PTI.

4. The countries of the Global South are most adversely impacted by the food, fuel and fertiliser crisis caused by global conflicts and G20 must give primacy to their concerns and priorities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. The Indian G20 presidency's call for "One Earth, One Family, One Future” continued to resonate at the Rio conversations, he said.